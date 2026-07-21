Mallards Offense Erupts in Blowout of Wausau Woodchucks

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (29-20) rolled past the Wausau Woodchucks (32-15) with a 15-4 victory on Monday night at Athletic Park.

Madison wasted no time getting on the board, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University). The Mallards broke the game open in the second, as John Hadley VI (Creighton University), Brayden Zilis (Illinois State University), and Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) delivered three consecutive RBI hits to build a 5-0 advantage.

The Woodchucks scored twice in the third, but Madison answered right back in the fourth when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) hit an RBI double to make it 6-2. The Mallards pulled even further away in the fifth, with RBI hits from Zilis and Hamilton highlighting a four-run inning that stretched the lead to 10-2.

A tornado warning halted play in the fifth inning, but the delay did little to slow Madison's offense. Terek Verhage (University of St. Thomas) drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to make it 11-2, and the Mallards tacked on three more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach on their way to a 15-4 win.

Hamilton and Lucas Schermer (UC Irvine) each recorded three hits, while six different Mallards finished with multi-hit performances as Madison's offense produced runs throughout the night.

Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) turned in another strong outing, allowing just two runs over five innings to earn the win for Madison. Sam Nitzke (UT Tyler) was charged with the loss for Wausau.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Tuesday for a seven-inning doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2026

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