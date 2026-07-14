Growlers Walk off Battle Jacks in Thrilling Finish
Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-21, 4-6) rode a massive comeback to an 8-7 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-30, 2-7) Monday night.
Battle Creek found momentum first, putting up three runs in the third inning thanks to A.J. Lucas hitting his second home run of the series. A wild pitch scored another run in the fourth inning off Jeremiah Holder. Gehrig Goldbeck reached on an error that scored two runs in the fifth inning, giving the Battle Jacks a 6-0 lead.
From there, Kalamazoo turned on the burners. After two runs in the sixth inning, Trevor Johnson was the first Growler to leave the yard, hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning to move Kalamazoo within two. Then in the eighth inning, Nick Frontino hit a two-run, game-tying home run, making it a 6-6 game.
"We showed a lot of fight tonight," assistant coach Eamon Horwedel said. "It takes a lot of dedication to climb out of that rut and that's what they did, they stuck it out."
In the top of the ninth, Battle Creek All-Star Brendan Thompson hit a solo home run of his own, giving the Battle Jacks the lead.
Unfortunately for Thompson, Kalamazoo All-Star Josh Campbell ended with the upper hand, hitting the Growlers' third two-run home run of the night to give Kalamazoo a walk-off win.
"Everyone was hungry today," Campbell said. "We need to bring the energy again tomorrow and walk in their stadium and do the job."
The win breaks a four-game losing streak dating back to July 5. The victory also gives the Growlers a 4-2 advantage in the I-94 Rivalry Series with six games left to play.
The Rivalry Series continues Tuesday night in Battle Creek, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
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