Growlers Walk off Battle Jacks in Thrilling Finish

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-21, 4-6) rode a massive comeback to an 8-7 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-30, 2-7) Monday night.

Battle Creek found momentum first, putting up three runs in the third inning thanks to A.J. Lucas hitting his second home run of the series. A wild pitch scored another run in the fourth inning off Jeremiah Holder. Gehrig Goldbeck reached on an error that scored two runs in the fifth inning, giving the Battle Jacks a 6-0 lead.

From there, Kalamazoo turned on the burners. After two runs in the sixth inning, Trevor Johnson was the first Growler to leave the yard, hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning to move Kalamazoo within two. Then in the eighth inning, Nick Frontino hit a two-run, game-tying home run, making it a 6-6 game.

"We showed a lot of fight tonight," assistant coach Eamon Horwedel said. "It takes a lot of dedication to climb out of that rut and that's what they did, they stuck it out."

In the top of the ninth, Battle Creek All-Star Brendan Thompson hit a solo home run of his own, giving the Battle Jacks the lead.

Unfortunately for Thompson, Kalamazoo All-Star Josh Campbell ended with the upper hand, hitting the Growlers' third two-run home run of the night to give Kalamazoo a walk-off win.

"Everyone was hungry today," Campbell said. "We need to bring the energy again tomorrow and walk in their stadium and do the job."

The win breaks a four-game losing streak dating back to July 5. The victory also gives the Growlers a 4-2 advantage in the I-94 Rivalry Series with six games left to play.

The Rivalry Series continues Tuesday night in Battle Creek, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.