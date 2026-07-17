Poor Pitching Leads to Growler Loss

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-21, 6-7) never held a lead in an 18-14 loss against the Richmond Flying Mummies (22-26, 5-7) Thursday night.

The Growlers gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but answered with two of their own, taking a 2-2 tie after an inning and a half.

Unfortunately for Kalamazoo, the bottom of the second inning would be the difference in the game. The Flying Mummies accrued six runs on seven hits while knocking Growlers starter Jack Crittendon out of the game.

Kalamazoo continued to fight, but seemingly every time they would score, Richmond matched the effort exactly, outside of two eighth-inning runs that moved Kalamazoo within four.

A rare highlight for the Growlers was once again Trevor Johnson. In the seventh inning, Johnson hit his seventh home run in six games, finishing his day with five RBIs.

The loss ends a three-game winning streak and marks the first time Richmond has ever defeated Kalamazoo. The two teams continue the series Friday night in Richmond, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.