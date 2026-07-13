Four Former Bucks Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Four former Waterloo Bucks were drafted during the 2026 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Lucas Moore, Evan Morrison, Kooper Schulte, and Brennan Hudson all heard their names called during the two-day draft which began on Saturday.

The first former Waterloo player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft was outfielder Lucas Moore. Moore was taken in the 5th round with the 155th pick by the Cleveland Guardians. A product of the University of Louisville, Moore played for the Bucks in 2024 where the speedster finished his season with a single-season team record 48 stolen bases to go along with 85 hits and 53 runs. Originally from West Chester, Ohio, Moore hit .340 with 47 RBI for Waterloo and was named a Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award winner for his fielding prowess.

With the 297th overall pick (10th round), the Texas Rangers selected shortstop Evan Morrison who played with the Bucks in 2023 and 2024. A product of Grand Valley State University, Morrison played in 59 games for Waterloo, hitting .310. Originally from Mitchell, Ontario, Morrison drove in 43 runs and stole 18 bases in his time wearing the Bucks' pinstripes.

Former Waterloo shortstop Kooper Schulte, a University of Iowa product, was taken in the 20th round with the 600th pick by the New York Mets. Schulte played in 31 games for the Bucks in 2024 finishing with a .170 average. Originally from New London, Iowa, Schulte stole eight bases to go along with 21 RBI for Waterloo.

Brennan Hudson was taken in the 20th round with the 607th pick by the Chicago Cubs. A product of the University of Georgia, Hudson played for the Bucks in 2024 where the catcher appeared in 30 games. Originally from Cumming, Georgia, Hudson finished his season in Waterloo with a .252 average, five home runs, 21 RBI, and two stolen bases.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.