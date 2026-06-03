Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic this summer to host two youth baseball camps: Saturday, June 13 and Saturday, August 1. Both camps will start at noon and are open to children ages 17 and under with the cost to attend being $25 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that evening's Bucks home game.

Bucks players will run the camps. Individuals interested in attending the clinics may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Guest Services Table, or at registration on the day of the camp.

Registration will start at 11:30 am for each camp. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500. Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camps, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.







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