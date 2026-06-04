Wausau Wins Third Straight, Sweeps Two-Game Set with Lakeshore

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks picked up another impressive, comprehensive win on Wednesday night at Athletic Park, completing a two-game sweep over Lakeshore as they downed the Chinooks, 10-2.

L.J. Drummond (Miami/Transfer Portal) had the best start of the summer for Woodchucks pitching, throwing six no-hit innings while collecting four strikeouts. The Woodchucks took a no hitter into the seventh inning tonight, the furthest the Woodchucks have taken a no-hitter in the 2026 season.

All but one Woodchuck hitter reached base tonight, and Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) was responsible for the only multi-hit game for the Woodchucks. McLaughlin earned an RBI and had four stolen bases, the second straight game with a Wausau player earning four swipes.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks did the majority of the damage in the first inning. The first seven Wausau hitters reached base, and the Woodchucks scored three runs in that stretch thanks to RBI singles from Joey McLaughlin and Dylan LaPointe (Mercer), and a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Chris Patterson (Missouri/Transfer Portal). The Woodchucks chased Lakeshore's starting pitcher out of the game without an out being recorded.

Then, with two outs in the frame, Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) brought in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly. The next hitter, Jace Souza (Texas Tech), then broke the game open with a two-RBI triple into the right-center field gap.

In the second, Wausau made it 8-0 thanks to two-out hitting. Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto CC) belted an RBI double all the way to the right field wall, and Chris Patterson followed that with an RBI single to drive in his second run of the game.

The Woodchucks would not allow a Lakeshore hit until the seventh, when the Chinooks broke the no-hit bid and scored their only two runs of the night in the process. Wausau would get those runs back in the eighth, after a wild pitch scored Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) and a balk brought in Jace Souza. Nolan McKinstry (Kennesaw State/Transfer Portal) then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to wrap up the night and secure the sweep.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against Lakeshore for the second straight season. However, the Woodchucks will have to wait for their fifth all-time no hitter and their first in the Corey Thompson era.

L.J. Drummond was the first Woodchucks pitcher to make it through the sixth inning this summer.

Corey Thompson has now won 13 consecutive home games against Lakeshore, dating back to June 28, 2022.

Jace Souza now has two Northwoods League hits this season- a home run and a triple.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 7-2 this season, and keep sole possession of the first place in the first half Great Lakes West standings. The Woodchucks are one of just three teams to win at least seven of their first nine games this summer, joining the Kalamazoo Growlers and St. Cloud Rox. Tonight also served as Wausau's first sweep in a two-game series at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks complete the three-game homestand tomorrow night when the Madison Mallards visit Athletic Park for the first time this summer, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.. Wausau enjoyed great success at home against the Mallards last year, going an undefeated 5-0 against their rivals in Wausau, a stat that proved important when the Woodchucks edged Madison out for a playoff spot last year.

Tomorrow night is Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, which means fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Drafts all night! Fans can always purchase tickets for Woodchucks games at Athletic Park this summer by going online to woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.