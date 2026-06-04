Big Sticks Offense Goes Cold, Drops Series Finale in Mankato
Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (3-5) could not get the bats moving in the series finale against the Mankato MoonDogs (5-5), grabbing only 6 hits en route to a series split, dropping the Wednesday night contest 7-2.
Mankato got the scoring started in the bottom of the 1st inning with an RBI groundout by Liam Ebbs. The MoonDogs added on three more in the bottom of the 2nd after Cooper Nelson hit a two-run single and Landon Williams hit an RBI single to bring the score to 4-0 entering the 3rd.
The Big Sticks countered in the top of the 3rd when Jalen Evans (Wingate) doubled to right field, scoring Rhett Winchester (Wichita State) and cutting the lead to two.
After both offenses went silent in the middle innings, Badlands broke the series of zeroes by putting up a run in the top of the 7th when Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) scored on an RBI groundout by Griffin Lyczkowski (Navarro College).
The MoonDogs one-upped the Big Sticks in the bottom of the 7th, scoring one on an RBI double by Nelson and plating another on another RBI double, this time by Anthony Avalos. Mankato put up one more in the bottom of the 8th with an RBI single by Charlie Buckles, putting the scoreline at 7-2 entering the 9th.
The Big Sticks begin the Railroad to Roosevelt rivalry series against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday evening at DCB&T Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 MST.
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