Stingers Offense Catches Fire with 19 Hits against Rox

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The Willmar Stingers (3-7) won 15-6 in dominating fashion on the road against the St. Cloud Rox (8-2), thanks in part to a nine-run fourth inning. The win snapped a three-game losing skid against this same St. Cloud Squad

Willmar grabbed a 1-0 lead after Merrick Rapoza started the scoring at the top of the 2nd with an RBI double to left center to drive in Ian McCubbin. In the bottom part of the second, Carter Heinsch evened the score at 1 for St. Cloud with a sac-fly RBI to bring in Jackson Legg.

The fourth inning saw the Stingers put together their best offensive inning of the season. It all started with a David Estrada RBI double to drive in Jayton Greer. Noah Massey brought home McCubbin on an RBI groundout, and the score was 3-1 in favor of the visitors. Rox starter Jacob Galloway was then removed from the game for Addison Walker.

The next batter was Cooper Wood, who belted a two-run double to right field to bring home Estrada and Nate Stiveson. Next, Brooks Wright picked up an RBI of his own, and Willmar led 6-1. A couple of batters later, Greer got in on the hit party with a two-run double of his own. Wright and Panganiban scored, and it was 8-1 Willmar. McCubbin and Estrada each drove in another run, and the Stingers were in front 10-1.

The totals for the inning were nine runs and eight base hits. At one point, seven straight batters reached base.

Nate Stiveson led off the eighth inning with a solo shot for his first home run in a Stingers uniform. The team would add three more runs and one in the ninth. St. Cloud put up four runs in the bottom of the ninth before Willmar won 15-6.

All nine Willmar batters recorded a base hit, and the team finished with 19 in total. Six different players recorded multi-hit games, including Estrada, Greer, and Wright, who all recorded three. The winning pitcher for the Stingers was Riley Hasenstab, who replaced starter Joe Trenerry in the third. Hasenstab's final stat line was three innings, zero runs, three walks, and four strikeouts.

The Stingers will be back at home tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. against the Mankato MoonDogs. It is Summer St. Patty's Night presented by Quist Wealth Management at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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