Stingers Drop Matchup with St. Cloud Featuring High-Scoring Fourth
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN -- The Willmar Stingers (2-7) dropped their third straight game to the St. Cloud Rox (8-1) in a game that saw 10 combined runs in the fourth inning, 9-4.
The two sides held each other scoreless over the first three innings before the Rox broke through for six runs in the top of the fourth.
Alex Dupuy broke the scoreless tie with an infield single before two more runs crossed on a wild pitch and then a Dylan Westbrook sacrifice fly, 3-0. Nolan Geislinger tacked on three more with a single to left field, extending the St. Cloud advantage to six runs.
Eli Kokenge went 3.1 innings in his second start for the Stingers, allowing three hits with five runs, two walks and five strikeouts.
Willmar responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, cutting its deficit to two.
Ian McCubbin scored Kyle Panganiban with a sacrifice fly, then Merrick Rapoza knocked a single into right field during his season debut to plate David Estrada. Cru Huenfeld tacked on two more with an opposite field home run to left, making it 6-4, and was named the Les Schwab Player of the Game.
The Rox stopped the bleeding with a run the top of the fifth, taking back a three-run advantage. St. Cloud added more insurance with one run each in the seventh and ninth innings, when Dupuy came home on a sacrifice fly from Westbrook.
The visitors held the Stingers at bay in the late innings with strong relief performances from Brady Ferguson, Brandon Pelechowicz and Caleb Matthews, who recorded five punchouts in his six batters faced to seal the 9-4 win.
Willmar will look to avoid the series sweep tomorrow when the team faces the Rox at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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