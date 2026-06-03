Mallards Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Express
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (4-5) mounted a late comeback but fell just short, dropping a 10-8 decision to the Eau Claire Express (4-5) on Tuesday night at Warner Park.
Madison struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky University) launched a solo home run over the Duck Blind Suites in right field, his first home run of the season.
Eau Claire answered in the fourth as Landon Ubrig (Rock Valley College) drove in Howie Rickett (UNC Wilmington) with an RBI double to tie the game 1-1. The Mallards regained the lead shortly after when Preston Yaucher connected on his first home run of the season, but the advantage was short-lived.
The Express seized control of the game in the middle innings, scoring nine runs to build a 10-3 lead.
Trailing by seven entering the eighth, the Mallards refused to go quietly. Madison erupted for five runs in the inning to cut the deficit to two. Despite the rally, the comeback bid ran out of time as Eau Claire held on for the 10-8 victory.
Bryce Ehr (UW-Stevens Point) earned the win for the Express, while Lucas Niemeyer (Lindenwood University) was charged with the loss for Madison.
The Mallards continue their two-game series with Eau Claire on Wednesday night before returning home Friday for Mavericks Night against the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch at Warner Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
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