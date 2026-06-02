Flying Mummies Welcome Kingfish on Uranus Fudge Factory Night

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-4) host the back end of two-straight home series Tuesday night, welcoming the Kenosha Kingfish (2-6) to Historic Don McBride Stadium.

As part of Uranus Night at the Ballpark, presented by Uranus Fudge Factory, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last. Additionally, the weekly Texas Roadhouse Tuesday promotion includes a free appetizer coupon for the first 500 in the gate.

Richmond is reeling off back-to-back deflating losses to the Kalamazoo Growlers. Following a 9-2 victory Sunday, Kalamazoo brought the hammer down again Monday, winning 16-4. Similar to the first game, the Mummies carried a 2-1 lead early before the visitors hung four runs in the second and fourth innings, followed by two in the seventh and five in the eighth. Richmond would eventually push two across the plate in the bottom of the ninth.

Kalamazoo maintains its 1.5 game lead at the helm of the Great Lakes East division, while the loss dropped Richmond to fourth after wins by the Royal Oak Leprechauns and Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Left-hander Brendan Murphy (0-0) makes his second start of the season on the bump for Richmond, tossing 4 2/3 innings in the franchise's first win on May 26th vs. the Lakeshore Chinooks, allowing three hits, two runs, five walks, and striking out two batters in an 11-6 victory. Kenosha trots out University of Northern Colorado junior righty Logan Borboa (0-1) for the second time. Borboa, who also pitched for the Kingfish in 2025, last saw the mound in a 9-5 loss to the Royal Oak Leprechauns on May 27th, allowing six runs (three earned) and five hits in three innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Flying Mummies tallied two wins against the Kingfish on the road earlier this season, 6-5 and 4-1, on May 29th and 30th, respectively.

First pitch from McBride is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







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