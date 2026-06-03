Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/2
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WAUSAU, Wi. - Staying on the road after taking a series clinching win over the Dock Spiders in Fond du Lac 3-1, the Chinooks will play division opponent Wausau Woodchuck at Athletic park tonight at 6:05 pm CDT.
Jaxon Clayton is making his first start for the Chinooks, and his second appearance of the summer. Claxton battled command in his first appearance on May 28 facing Kalamazoo, allowing four runs, and issuing four walks in one inning pitched.
Right fielder Grant Sonke is back in the lineup for the first time since May 28, hitting eighth. With a huge three-hit performance in yesterday's win, Nathan Hanel moved up three spots in the order and will hit third.
Through eight games, Hanel leads the team in hits, extra-base hits and walks.
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