Larks Walk It off for the Second Straight Day, Behind Johnson's Extra Inning Single

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release









Bismarck Larks outfielder Kaden Johnson

(Bismarck Larks) Bismarck Larks outfielder Kaden Johnson(Bismarck Larks)

(Bismarck, ND) - Kaden Johnson played hero in the bottom of the 10th to help secure the Bismarck Larks (4-4) a 2-1 extra inning victory over the Rochester Honkers (2-4) on Monday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Bismarck scored first in the bottom of the second, facing Honkers starter Payne Lochridge. Noah Caceres walked and Hutson Guinn slashed a double to the left center ally, scoring Caceres and putting the Larks in front 1-0 where it would hold all the way through the eighth.

In the top of the eight Rochester tied things up against Bismarck reliever Tyson Greenwood. Sam Harry doubled and Jackson Glueck singled, scoring Harry and knotting the contest at one apiece.

The contest could not be settled in regulation and needed extra innings. Jacob Culp worked in relief for the Larks and tossed a scoreless 10th frame. In the bottom of the 10th, Caceres started at second and swiped third putting the winning run 90 feet away. Joey Canzoni walked and Xander Schmitt worked a hit by pitch while pinch hitting to load the bases. Kaden Johnson followed by delivering a walkoff single to left, sending Bismarck home for the second straight day in walkoff fashion, 2-1.

Culp (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 2.2 scoreless innings of action, surrendering one hit and striking out two. Trent Adrian (0-1) receives the loss after tossing just one out in the bottom of the tenth, allowing one hit, one walk and one run, unearned.

The Larks run it back Tuesday at 6:35 CDT as they welcome in the Duluth Huskies for a two-game series at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Tickets are available at larkstickets.com.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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