Rockers Begin Four Game Series in I-41 Showdown vs. Fond du Lac

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will look for new life after a two-game sweep at the hands of the Woodchucks, that put them back at the .500 mark for the second time this season.

The Rockers continue their 24-straight games against division opponents, but against a new one this time. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders also sit at 4-4, in a massive four-way tie for 2nd place in the Great Lakes West. The Dock Spiders are coming off a four game set with Lakeshore, in which they lost three out of four.

Returning to the mound for Green Bay is second year player Alex LePage (0-1, 6.00 ERA), who struggled in his first outing of the season. Against the Woodchucks on May 27th, LePage threw the maximum number of pitches for one inning, exceeding 35, and ended his day early. LePage recently worked in relief against Madison, where he went two innings and allowed no runs and just two hits.

Fond du Lac will send Billy Gregory (0-1, 5.79 ERA) to the mound this evening, who appeared in one game, and went four and two-thirds innings. Gregory, the sophomore from Grand Canyon, will make his second start of the season.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 3rd, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Youth Sports Night, and any kid 12 and under gets free entry when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The Cheese Doodles. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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