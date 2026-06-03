Richmond Knocks off Kingfish Again

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Kingfish traveled to Richmond to begin the second two-game series against the Flying Mummies within the last week.

It only took the Kingfish two batters to get on the board in the top of the first, as a leadoff double by JR Nelson and RBI single by Noah Brandt got the Fish off to a hot start. A few batters later, Jackson Brewer brought Brandt in with an RBI single to get the Kingfish out to an early 2-0 lead.

The lead was quickly matched as it also took the Flying Mummies two batters to tie it. A hit-by-pitch and a two-run home run by Prince Deboskie tied the game at 2-2.

More runs came in the top of the fourth for the Kingfish, this time at the hands of Ethan Moore and JR Nelson, both with RBIs in that inning to put the Fish up by two.

That would be all for the Kingfish offensively until the ninth inning. After three unanswered runs by the Flying Mummies, the Kingfish found themselves down by one run with three outs remaining. Four walks for the Kingfish helped tie the game and send it to the bottom of the ninth where Richmond only needed one run to complete the victory. Patrick Gardner came in for the Kingfish to pitch in the ninth hoping of sending the game to extra innings, and he did just that. A 1-2-3 inning brought extra baseball to Richmond where both teams had a chance to take the lead.

With the extra-innings runner starting on second and a leadoff walk, the Kingfish had runners on first and second. However, back-to-back strikeouts and a lineout from the Kingfish gave Richmond a chance to walk it off with just one run. To start the bottom of the tenth, a sacrifice bunt by Jackson Cliatt moved the runner over to third and a few batters later Jase Horton drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

The Kingfish fell to 0-3 on the year against Richmond and 2-7 on the season. Game two of the series is scheduled for a 5:35 p.m. CDT first pitch Wednesday before the Kingfish return home to host Rockford and Richmond.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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