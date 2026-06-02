Battle Jacks Power Past Rivets in 14-Run Outing

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - On a sunny Monday, the Rockford Rivets (3-5) got behind early and struggled to climb out of the hole. They lost to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-4), falling 14-8 and splitting the series.

Starting southpaw Caden Vogt's (McHenry County CC) three-inning outing brought three strikeouts, but previously, Vogt's longest appearance was two innings in relief. He started strong and had two 1-2-3 innings in the second and third before things started to break down in the fourth. In his first start, he allowed five hits and six earned runs.

"With the six-man rotation we're sort of on, he stepped up to start," Rivets manager Bob Koopmann said. "We're having a little bit of issues with making sure everyone's got their proper rest."

In the top of the fourth, the Rivets were only down 1-0, but Battle Creek had a sort of magnetic pull to left field, as three deep shots went over left fielder Coby Neville's (Paradise Valley CC) head to score three runs. The Jacks' four consecutive hits ended Vogt's evening, and pitcher George Gouriotis (Edgewood College) entered the game with two runners on and zero outs.

The Battle Jacks continued to barrel the ball, scoring five in the fourth and putting the home team down half a dozen.

The Rivets looked to answer, Caleb Rhodes (Olive-Harvey CC) leading off the bottom of the fourth with a single up the middle, then stole second for the third snagged bag of the night for the Screws, but he was stranded in a quick inning.

Gouriotis went 2.1 innings, allowing three runs and gaining one strikeout. He's been successful this season as one of the Rivets' stronger relievers, but the Battle Jacks' power continued, with another shot to left that brought home two runners after a bases-loaded walk.

The Rivets also lost their shortstop, Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas), in the early innings due to an injury, moving Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) over to short, and Alex Tabbert (Harper CC) took over at second.

Grant Schroeder (Hawaii Pacific University) took over on the mound in the top of the sixth, but the Jacks' action continued, partially to left field, as a base-clearing double added the other half of their dozen runs. Schroeder allowed two walks in his first inning and finished with a single strikeout.

The Rivets got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, as Battle Creek's bullpen pitcher loaded the bases and walked Colin McCormick (Bradley University) to score a run. Then Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) got his own action to left field, when an error by the fielder scored Rhodes and Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC). The inning concluded when McCormick got caught in a rundown between third and home and was tagged by the catcher.

"I think the starting pitcher threw awfully well for them, but once we got into the bullpen-you can get wins down there," Koopmann said.

Battle Creek continued their efficiency at the plate and at home plate, as two runners scored on yet another RBI to deep left field, though catcher Joe Forbes (University of Arizona) gave a valiant effort on the tag at the plate.

In a late surge in the bottom of the ninth, Tabbert belted a two-RBI single to score Neville and Connor Kave (Harper CC). An RBI groundout for Rhodes also brought Jackson Forbes across the plate, and McCormick's RBI single added another run. Next, McCormick scored on an RBI double by Joe Forbes down the right field line. Ultimately, though, it was too little too late.

Jackson Forbes continued his power, recording the second consecutive three-hit night for the Rivets' one-hole hitter. Still, the Battle Jacks put up an impressive evening that the Rivets will surely hope to forget.

The Rivets finish the last two games of their six-game home stand in a series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, starting on Tuesday at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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