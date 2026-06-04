Rivets Endure Chaotic Loss in 4-Hour Marathon

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Coming off an electric extras win over Royal Oak (6-4), the Rockford Rivets' (4-6) luck turned in a game of oddities, as the Leprechauns started the first inning with five runs and didn't let their foot off the gas all night.

The Rivets fell 21-10 in a matchup that lasted nearly four hours and totaled 450 pitches.

Through the first two innings, the Leps went through their lineup twice. They nearly retired two Rivets pitchers on pitch count, with William Ho (Morton CC) hitting 35 pitches and Grant Schroeder (Hawaii Pacific University) reaching 34. The Northwoods League dictates that any pitcher who reaches over 35 pitches in a single inning cannot return for the rest of the game.

William Ho was the starter for the Rivets, going only 0.2 innings with five hits and five earned runs. Ho's first walk loaded the bases and began the hit party for the Leps. Through the first inning, only two of their batters had not reached base.

Grant Schroeder took over for Ho and threw 2.1 innings, during which he allowed four more earned runs. By the end of the second, the Leprechauns had nine hits and nine runs.

Down 10 in the third, the Rivets got on the board as Connor Kave (Harper CC) singled on a bunt, then stole second to get into scoring position. A walk for Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) and an RBI single for Caleb Rhodes (Olive-Harvey CC) to extend his hit streak to eight finally got the Rivets on the scoreboard.

They added two more on a double by Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas), his first extra-base hit and RBIs of the season. In the top of the fourth, George Gouriotis (Edgewood College) joined the trend of high pitch counts with 40, struggling to get out of the inning.

But as fans have seen the Rivets fight, they have continued what's in their DNA early this summer.

They loaded the bases early, and an RBI single for Nevils and a lucky error from first allowed two men to come home. Nevils' speed continued as he stole home, taking the catcher's focus as Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) stole home. Nevils stole third, then came home on a wild pitch, making his own way around the bases.

The Rivets cut the Leps' lead to five, but had to bring in outfielder Aidan Capone (Olney Central CC) to pitch; the Rivets put in a corner and were running out of pitchers early in the fifth. The night continued with rarities even longtime baseball fans don't often see combined in one night.

"We gotta add a few pitchers, but we will," Rivets manager Bob Koopmann said.

Royal Oak's lineup moved quickly, players seeing five AB's through five innings. Luke Kosko, lovingly dubbed "The Warehouse" by the Rivets press box, saw an extremely impressive night. In five innings, he was 4-for-4, with two doubles and two homers, with five RBIs.

The Rivets continued their fight, bringing two men home in the bottom of the sixth. Returner to Rockford, Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) got his first hit this season, his second game in the lineup, and chalked up an RBI as well.

In turn of events, Capone gained his first and only strikeout on the night against Kosko. Capone, put in a tough position, ended the game with 100 pitches, going five innings with six runs and nine walks, likely hoping his arm won't fall off by the end of the night.

Last night's second baseman and usual outfielder, Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC), entered the game on the mound to face Leprechaun Patrick Illitch, who came to the dish for the eighth time on the night.

26 free base runners came aboard for both teams, with 23 walks and seven hit by pitches for a night that, for better or worse, the Rivets and their faithful fans will remember all summer.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.