Mallards Come Back to Stun Wausau

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (6-5) came from behind late to take down the Wausau Woodchucks (7-3) at Athletic Park on Thursday night.

The Woodchucks grabbed an early lead in the second inning, as Jake Berkland (Minnesota State University) drove in two runs on a triple to give Wausau a 2-0 lead. In the third, the Woodchucks took advantage of four Madison errors and scored four more runs to take a firm 6-0 lead.

Madison got on the board in the sixth inning, when Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) drew a bases-loaded walk. With the bases still loaded, Jack Garvey (University of New Orleans) entered the game for the Woodchucks and escaped the jam on a flyout.

In the seventh inning, the Mallards furiously battled back. Madison drew three straight bases-loaded walks to cut the lead to 6-4, showing great patience at the plate. Then, Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) rocketed a hard ground ball to third base that was deflected into left field, tying the game at six.

With the game tied and the bases still loaded in the seventh, Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) delivered the swing of the night, driving in two runs on a single to left field to give Madison an 8-6 lead. The Mallards scored seven total runs in the explosive inning.

Anthony Cole (University of West Georgia) hit a solo home run for Wausau in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead back to one, but Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) entered for Madison on the mound in the eighth and slammed the door. He struck out four hitters in two perfect innings, and the Mallards stunned Wausau with a 9-7 win.

Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) picked up the win for the Mallards in relief, his first of the season. Logan Medske (University of Montevallo) took the loss for Wausau, while Hoyt earned his first save of the season.

The Mallards will return home on Friday for Mavericks Night against the Woodchucks, with first pitch at Warner Park scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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