Chinooks Swept by Wausau in Two-Game Set

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WAUSAU, Wi. - On Wednesday June 3, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Wausau Woodchucks for the second matchup of their two-game set. In back-to-back nights, Wausau's offense was too much to handle, defeating the Chinooks 10-2.

Wausau's 18 runs are the most allowed by the Chinooks pitching staff in a two-game set so far this season.

Wausau's offense started the game off with a bang, scoring six first-inning runs. Chinooks starting pitcher Eliot Roethle struggled with command, hitting two batters and issuing a walk before getting pulled without recording an out.

Facing a large deficit, the Chinooks struggled to find momentum on offense. Through six innings, the Chinooks had just three baserunners courtesy of walks. During this stretch, they were held hitless by Woodchuck L.J Drummond.

Carson Quillen got the first Chinook hit of the game with a single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. With runners on the corners, a single from Jake Altman scored two runs to make the score 8-2.

The Chinooks were unsuccessful in adding on more runs off their momentum, and would go on to lose 10-2.

Drummond shined for the Woodchucks in his second start of the season, throwing six hitless innings and striking out four batters.

The Chinooks two hits on Wednesday are a season-low through ten games.

Sitting at 4-6 on the young season, the Chinooks have two off-days before going to Fond du Lac to play the Dock Spiders in a doubleheader matchup on Saturday June 6. In four games this season, the Chinooks are 3-1 against the Dock Spiders.







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