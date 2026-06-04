Rockers Look for Series Lead on Thursday Night against Dock Spiders

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Game three of a four game stretch will get underway at 6:35, as the Rockers try to make it two in a row for the third time this year. Each one of Green Bay's wins have come in two-win stretches. Fond du Lac will attempt to maintain their 3rd place spot in the division, with Madison not far behind.

Green Bay will put right hander Max Wagar on the mound for his second start in a Rockers uniform, after going 4 innings in his first. In his debut, Wagar struck out three, walked seven but allowed just one earned run total. Wagar, who was just named Pitcher of the Year in the OCCAC, also earned a spot on the all-conference 1st team.

Fond du Lac, who struggled with the long ball yesterday, as the wind blew hard out to left field, will give the nod to the southpaw Josh Holst, who just completed his freshman year at Air Force. The lefty has appeared in one game for the Dock Spiders where he went just one inning of work, saw four batters and struck out one. This year, the Rockers have not won a game against a left-handed starting pitcher, and will look to do so for the first time.

After finishing up this four game stretch vs. the Dock Spiders in Fond du Lac tomorrow, the Rockers will head down to Wisconsin's capital for a 2-game series vs. the Mallards.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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