Rockers Head to Fond du Lac to Face off against the Dock Spiders

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will be making their first trip to Herr-Baker Field as they take on the Dock Spiders for the fourth consecutive game. Green Bay dropped the first contest in Appleton for the I-41 showdown, but got back on track with two straight wins at home.

Will Harrigan is making his second start of the season for Green Bay. He looked great in his first appearance against Maddison. He pitched five innings and only allowed four hits. The Mallards did not plate an earned run against Harrigan either. The Columbia University Junior will be looking for some more success against a Dock Spiders lineup that hasn't strung many hits together in the past few games.

The bats for Fond du Lac will have to show good plate discipline and patience. Harrigan features a great two-seam fastball and a big sweeper. He punched out six Mallards in his first start.

For the Dock Spiders, it'll be Kyle Manship. He has made a couple of starts on the season and has been great so far. In both outings, Manship has pitched three scoreless innings. Sam Fonder and the Dock Spiders will be looking for more depth out of their righty tonight.

Green Bay has had success against right-handed pitchers this season, and now they are starting to figure out the lefty arms. After the first Wausau series, the Rockers were batting just .108 against southpaws, but that number has grown to .207 in the past week of play.

With a righty pitcher for the Dock Spiders tonight, the Rockers look to continue their offensive success from the past two nights.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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