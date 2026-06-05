Green Bay Wins 12 Inning Thriller

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers defeat the Dock Spiders 5-4 in their second extra-inning game of the season. RJ Furcal Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eleventh inning to plate John Handy and win the game.

Max Wagar got the start for Green Bay and was excellent. He threw six innings of one-hit ball and didn't allow an earned run. The big righty has pitched really well in his first two starts of the season.

The scoring started in the second inning as Mike Dee recorded an RBI groundout. Dom Bello then doubled the Rockers lead with an RBI single to put Green Bay up 2-0.

The Dock Spiders would then tie things up with a run in the sixth and seventh innings. Green Bay then found themselves in another extra inning contest. After Fond du Lac leaped on top in the tenth inning, it was up to Zach Novakowski to pull through in the home half. He roped an RBI triple off the right field wall to tie things up.

Green Bay found themselves in a similar spot in the eleventh inning as Furcal Jr. scored on an RBI single from Eli Selga. He used a swim move to avoid the tag at home and tie the game. After a great performance on the mound from Ricky Howell, Green Bay was lined up to win the game in the twelfth. Howell threw two innings, allowing no earned runs.

The Rockers loaded the bases with nobody out and Furcal Jr. came through again. He knocked a sacrifice fly to right field and John Handy scored standing for the walkoff win. The Rockers advance to 6-4 on the young season.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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