Jacoby Homers as Madison Mallards Defeat Wausau Woodchucks
Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (7-5) held on late to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks (7-4) for the second straight night.
Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) got the scoring started with a single to left field that brought in Isaac Pamaran (Florida State University), giving the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Ryan Chase (University of Kansas) tied the game in the third with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the third, Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) hit an RBI double to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead. The advantage held into the middle innings as the Mallards got a great performance from starting pitcher Luke Fricker (University of Missouri), who struck out eight batters in four innings of work.
The Mallards scored two more runs in the sixth inning. Crafton came home on a wild pitch to make it 3-1, and Cooper Berry (Pomona-Pitzer) later scored on an error to extend the lead to 4-1. Wausau got a run back in the seventh when Chase delivered another RBI single, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) gave the Mallards an insurance run in the eighth with a solo home run to left field. It proved to be an important run, as the Woodchucks cut the lead to one when Chris Patterson (University of Missouri) hit a two-run single in the ninth. Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) then got Chase to ground into a double play to end the game, and the Mallards held on for a 5-4 victory.
Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) picked up the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Broden Jackson (Madison College) took the loss for Wausau, while Hoyt earned the save for the second straight night.
The Mallards are back home at Warner Park on Saturday to take on the Green Bay Rockers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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