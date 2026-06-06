Selga's Slam Lifts the Rockers

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay plated five runs in the seventh inning thanks to a grand slam by Eli Selga. His third home run of the season came in a scoreless tie, as the Rockers were victims of a perfect game from Kyle Manship of the Dock Spiders heading into the seventh inning.

Parker Martin would spoil the Dock Spiders no-hit bid once again as he singled back up the middle, ending the perfect game. Max Humphrey would then reach on an error followed by a bunt single from Payton Fort. That would then set the stage for Eli Selga who came up with the bases loaded.

Selga would rope a towering fly ball into right field that cleared the yard and gave the Rockers a 4-0 lead. Seungmin Shin would tack on another as he hit an RBI double down the right field line. Green Bay entered the inning without a baserunner, and they left the inning up 5-0.

Will Harrigan had his second great start of the season. He tossed six scoreless innings and only surrendered four hits to Dock Spider bats. The Rockers also got three solid one inning appearances from Caden Roth, Jayden Martin and KJ Ward. Roth punched out three and Martin had a couple of his own.

Another notable play was Zach Novakowski's outfield assist to keep the game scoreless in the sixth. The Dock Spiders sent Cameron Uzzillia home on a single to left field, and Novakowski fired a strike to home plate to gun down the runner.

Fond du Lac made things interesting in the ninth inning as Ward struggled to find the zone early. He hit two batters and walked another, allowing Fond du Lac to plate a run in the ninth. He would then retire the next batter on an infield pop-up to end the game.

Green Bay moves to 7-4 on the year, all knotted up with Wausau for the top spot in the Great Lakes West. In the early goings, it certainly appears that those two squads will be in another dogfight all summer for the first half title.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.