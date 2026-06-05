Stingers Fall to MoonDogs After Late Surge by Visitors

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (3-8) fell in their series opener to the Mankato MoonDogs (6-5) Thursday after the visitors hit two key home runs in the late innings, 6-2.

Brady Nelson recorded four hitless frames in his Stingers debut. The righthander from Minnesota State prevented any runs from crossing while walking three batters and was named the Les Schwab Player of the Game.

The MoonDogs put their first run across the plate in the top of the sixth. Anthony Avalos reached on an error before coming around to score on a Tanner Kern groundball.

Luke Ballantyne went six innings in his start for Mankato, allowing two hits with no earned runs and striking out nine.

Willmar's pitchers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning when Justin Rompre broke open the game for the visitors with a three-run homer to left field, 4-0.

Charlie Buckles added two more runs to the Mankato lead in the same half with a longball to right field.

The Stingers showed late life in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring two. Brooks Wright led off with a single, then Merrick Rapoza slammed a ball to right field for his first home run of the season two batters later.

But Cayden Hansen prevented any further damage and sealed the win for the MoonDogs.

Willmar looks to get even Friday night on Louie and Gus Varland Bobblehead Night presented by Schwieters Chevrolet of Willmar. First pitch between the Stingers and MoonDogs is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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