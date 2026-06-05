MoonDogs Take Win on the Road

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







WILLMAR, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs traveled to Willmar on Thursday night for the opening game of a back-to-back series against the Stingers, securing a 6-2 victory.

In a slow start, both teams remained scoreless through the first five innings.

The MoonDogs broke through in the top of the sixth inning, taking a 1-0 lead as Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) crossed the plate.

Luke Ballantyne (Biola University) delivered a strong performance on the mound, pitching six innings and throwing 96 pitches. He held the Stingers to just two hits, no earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts.

The MoonDogs' offense came alive in the eighth inning. Justin Rompre (Iowa Western CC) recorded the team's first hit of the game with a three-run home run, extending the lead to 4-0.

Charlie Buckles (Florida State University) followed with a two-run home run later in the inning, pushing the MoonDogs' advantage to 6-0.

Willmar added two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The MoonDogs won the game with a final score of 6-2.

The MoonDogs will return to action Friday, June 5, in Willmar for the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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