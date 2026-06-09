MoonDogs Lose in First Game of Series with Big Sticks

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







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MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs opened their series against the Badlands Big Sticks with a 7-3 loss Monday night at ISG Field.

Badlands jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning.

After a scoreless second inning, the Big Sticks added two more runs in the third to extend their advantage to 4-0. Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth before Badlands plated two runs in the sixth, building a 6-0 lead.

The MoonDogs were held off the scoreboard until the eighth inning when Justin Rompre (Iowa Western Community College) launched a solo home run to put Mankato on the board. The Big Sticks answered with a run in the same inning to make it 7-1.

Mankato added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) scored, followed by Max Charles (Grand Canyon University), who crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

The late rally was not enough, however, as the Big Sticks secured the 7-3 victory.

The MoonDogs return to ISG Field on Tuesday, June 9, for the second game of the series against Badlands. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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