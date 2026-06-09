Stingers Deliver Late Sting, Hand Express Second Straight Loss

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Espress fell short after a late offensive surge by the Willmar Stingers, securing it's second loss in a row with an 11-5 final on Monday night.

Traveling to Willmar, Minnesota, after a 7-2 loss to split the series against the Badlands Big Sticks, the Espress earned its second consecutive loss after an 11-5 loss to start its series against the Willmar Stingers.

Following a slow first inning for both teams, the Express secured the first runs of the night in the second inning from Howie Rickett crossing home plate after an Anthony Martinez RBI double to center field. Shortly after, Martinez ran home following Tommy Hanger's single to center field, bringing the Trains a lead of 2-0.

The Stingers responded with a run of their own in the second, alongside a run in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to bring the Stingers to a 3-2 lead.

That lead was quickly cut short as the Express doubled its score in the fifth inning, securing two additional earned runs as Hollon Brock hit a home run near left field to bring home Matthew Maulik and himself, taking the lead of 4-3.

With a back-and-forth game, the Stingers pulled away to secure the win after an Express error, providing momentum for the Stingers to secure four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Now in the zone, the Stingers secured four more runs in the eighth inning, with the help of a sacrifice fly by Enrico Veach, a wild pitch and a Merrick Rapoza double to left field, to bring their lead to 11-4.

With one last shot at bat, Eau Claire was unable to make a comeback, only securing one more run by Martinez, marking its final score in game one of the series against the Willmar Stingers 11-5.

The Stingers finished the night with 12 hits and one error compared to Eau Claire's nine hits and two errors throughout the nine innings. The Express found bright spots from Brock, who concluded the game with one home run, two RBIs and led the team with five putouts from his spot at first base.

On the mound, starting pitcher Luke Ryerse, followed by Jaden Kogutkiewicz and Tyler Bartley, secured 12 strikeouts altogether and two walks throughout the nine innings.

Eau Claire will face the Willmar Stingers one last time at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to end its six-game away stretch and head back to Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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