Rivets Defeat Flying Mummies 7-2 in Rain-Shortened Contest

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







The Richmond Flying Mummies fell 7-2 to the Rockford Rivets on Monday night in a game that was called after six innings due to rain.

After two scoreless innings from both clubs, Rockford broke through in a big way in the bottom of the third. The Rivets scored five runs on four hits, highlighted by a two-run home run from Joe Forbes and aided by a pair of walks, a hit batter, and two wild pitches. The outburst gave Rockford a 5-0 advantage they would not relinquish.

Richmond answered in the fourth inning. Jimmy Chadwell singled and later scored when Trenton Lombardo ripped a triple to center field, cutting the deficit to 5-1. The Mummies added another run in the sixth after Landen Fry walked and Ashton Seymore doubled into scoring position. Chadwell brought Fry home with a groundout to make it 7-2.

Lombardo's RBI triple and Seymore's double accounted for Richmond's only extra-base hits of the evening. Chadwell collected the club's lone RBI, while Fry scored one of the Mummies' two runs. Richmond managed three hits and drew four walks but stranded runners in several key situations.

Rockford added two insurance runs in the fifth inning behind a run-scoring double from Forbes and a wild pitch that plated another run. The Rivets finished with eight hits and were led offensively by Forbes, Tommy Townsend, and Jack Scheri, who combined for five hits and five runs batted in.

On the mound, Jack Kerpan earned the victory for Rockford after tossing three hitless innings while allowing three walks and striking out one. Max Woll followed with two innings of relief before Rowan Smyth handled the sixth to close out the rain-shortened contest.

Brendan Murphy was charged with the loss for Richmond after allowing five runs across three innings. JJ Jackson provided three innings of relief, allowing two runs while striking out two and helping keep the game within reach late. Kerpan improved to 1-1 with the victory, while Murphy fell to 0-1 with the loss.

The contest also featured multiple ejections during the evening.

With the game ending after six innings because of weather, Rockford improved to 8-7 with the victory, while Richmond fell to 7-8 on the season.

The Flying Mummies and Rivets will meet again Tuesday night in Rockford. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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