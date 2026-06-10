Dock Spiders End Losing Skid by Taking Down the Growlers

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Miles Vandenhuevel of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Miles Vandenhuevel of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders end its longest losing streak since 2023 after defeating Kalamazoo with nine hits and outsourcing the Growlers 7-2.

The Dock Spiders took an early lead in the opening inning as a Dylan Archuleta two RBI single scored Cole Lockwood and Miles Vandenhuevel. Kalamazoo answered in the top of the second, scoring a pair of runs to tie the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Vincent Venverloh scored off a throwing error from second base and then a two run shot Miles Vandenhuevel gave the Dock Spiders the lead they would not relinquish.

The score remained the same unchanged until the bottom of the eighth inning where the Dock Spiders took a 7-2 lead from a Tommy Googins single and a throwing error from second base. The Growlers went 1-2-3 in the ninth inning as the Dock Spiders closed out its sixth win of the season.

Fond du Lac's offense totalled nine hits- earning six free passes as well. Miles Vandenhuevel went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs and two RBI after knocking his second home run. Catcher Dylan Archuleta had another multiple hit game- going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Cole Lockwood finished the night with a perfect 3-for-3 total reaching on base on all five plate attempts.

Fond du Lac's pitching rotation recorded 12 strikeouts and Kalamazoo to just four hits. After Ethan Zufall's start where he struck out four batters, Hudson Lee went three innings allowing no hits and runs while also recording four strikeouts. Colton Angell and Luke Ulrich closed out the night combining for three innings with four strikeouts and only allowing one hit.

The next Dock Spiders game is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Honor Credit Union Stadium in the first of a four game road trip for Fond du Lac.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Monday, June 15 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Fans who show up early can snag a Caleb Durbin Relic Card (first 500 fans only)- presented by Real Sports Cards.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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