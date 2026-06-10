Woodchucks Prevail over Thunder Bay at Athletic Park

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks reached ten wins in the 2026 season in a 7-4 victory on Wednesday over the Thunder Bay Border Cats, the first out-of-division team the Woodchucks have faced this season.

Woodchucks infielders Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Tampa) and Kyler Northrop (Washington State) both hit home runs in the win, with Northrop going 2-4 and picking up two runs while registering two RBIs. Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Transfer Portal) had a 1-4 night with two RBIs and a stolen base.

Logan Waldschmidt (New Orleans/Transfer Portal) earned his third win of the season, with two scoreless innings in relief. He was followed up by a good debut inning from Ben Chuttey (USC-Upstate) who surrendered just one run, and a scoreless frame from Nolan McKinstry (Kennesaw State/Transfer Portal). Reece Clapp (Illinois State) shut the door in the ninth, pitching a scoreless inning for the third time in four days to earn his first save at Athletic Park in 2026.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau got in front in the bottom of the first. After Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) picked up a base hit in his Athletic Park debut, Jace Souza (Texas Tech) brought him in from third base on a sacrifice fly. Wausau extended its lead to 3-0 in the third, after Ryan Chase smashed a two-run home run to left field, which scored him and Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato).

Thunder Bay responded swiftly with a three run fourth inning to tie the game. The Woodchucks did not score again in the sixth, when they created a critical two-out rally. Kyler Northrop gave the Woodchucks the lead with an RBI single, and then next hitter, Dawson Harman followed him with a two-RBI single. That put the Woodchucks back in front by three runs.

Thunder Bay scored again in the seventh, but were denied more runs thanks to a remarkable defensive play from Ryan Chase, where the first baseman threw a runner out at third base from foul ground in right field. Wausau added an all-important insurance run in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a solo home run from Kyler Northrop, and then Reece Clapp closed up shop on the mound in the ninth inning.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

After 95 consecutive collegiate games without a home run, Kyler Northrop has hit two in a three day span.

Northrop has now scored ten runs for Wausau in the last three games, and has collected five RBIs in that stretch as well.

Six of the seven runs that the Woodchucks scored tonight came with two outs.

Wausau is now 9-0 all-time when Carter White (Eastern Michigan/Transfer Portal) pitches for them, and 6-0 this year when Reece Clapp has made an appearance.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks are one of only four teams to have double digit wins at this point in the 2026 season, as they move up to 10-4. The win tonight also solidified another night with sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West first half standings. The Mallards held serve, winning tonight at Wisconsin Rapids, and they remain a half game behind Wausau in the division standings.

Wausau finishes its two game series against Thunder Bay tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10, by hosting the Border Cats at Athletic Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will be the seventh home game in an eight-game span for the Woodchucks, and will be the last home game until June 19, as Wausau will embark on a seven game road trip after tomorrow.

Tomorrow night, there is a Festival Foods Youth Ice Cream Jersey Giveaway at Athletic Park! The first 500 kids (under 18) will receive a free Woodchucks Ice Cream Jersey, presented by Festival Foods! In addition, it's also DC Everest Youth Baseball Fundraiser Night and White Claw Wednesday, where fans can enjoy White Claw specials throughout the park! The only way for fans to purchase tickets to Woodchucks games is online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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