Kingfish Sweep Battle Creek After Wild Two-Day Series

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - It took rain, a suspension, another delay and more than 24 hours to complete one game.

The Kenosha Kingfish made the wait worth it.

Kenosha swept a chaotic two-game set against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Tuesday night at MCCU Field, finishing off a suspended 6-0 shutout win in game one before taking the seven-inning finale 9-6.

The opening game of the series began Monday night before heavy rain arrived at the start of the fourth inning. The game was suspended and picked back up Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. ET before another delay paused the action again at the start of the ninth. A little after 7:10 p.m. ET, the 'Fish had finally closed out their first shutout win of the summer.

Thirty minutes later, Kenosha went right back to work.

The Kingfish used an early offensive burst and a strong finish from their Japanese tandem on the mound to win game two. The sweep marked Kenosha's second straight series sweep and extended its winning streak to four games, moving the 'Fish to 6-9 on the young season.

GAME ONE (Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 0):

Kenosha's pitching staff set the tone in the opener, combining for a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Battle Creek.

Logan Borboa started the game Monday night and was sharp before the weather halted play. The right-hander worked 3.1 hitless innings, walking two and striking out three. When the game resumed Tuesday, Erikas Puodziunas took over and carried the 'Fish through the middle innings.

Puodziunas earned the win with 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits without issuing a walk. He struck out three. Sam George finished the game in the ninth, working around a walk and striking out two to complete Kenosha's first shutout victory of the summer.

The Kingfish scored once in the first inning, taking advantage of an error, a Noah Brandt single and a wild pitch that brought home J.R. Nelson. Kenosha added another run in the second when Hunter Snyder singled, moved into scoring position and came home on Brandt's RBI single.

The 'Fish continued to add on throughout the game. Brian Gould drove in Snyder with a single in the fourth, and Kenosha added another run in the fifth. The Kingfish pushed the lead to 5-0 in the seventh before Luke Landrus delivered the final run in the ninth with an RBI triple to center, scoring Ezra Essex.

Brandt led the offense, finishing 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Nelson went 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Snyder finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Landrus added the RBI triple, and Gould drove in a run.

Kenosha finished with six runs on 10 hits and worked nine walks, while the pitching staff held Battle Creek to three hits and struck out eight.

GAME TWO (Kenosha 9, Battle Creek 6):

The second game was shortened to seven innings, but the Kingfish wasted no time building another lead.

Kenosha scored once in the first, twice in the second and five times in the third to open an 8-1 advantage. The early cushion proved to be enough, as the 'Fish held off a Battle Creek rally and won 9-6 to complete the sweep.

The Kingfish jumped in front in the first inning after Nelson reached, moved around the bases and scored during Jackson Brewer's plate appearance. In the second, Nate O'Donnell reached on an error, stole second and scored on Brendan Fritch's RBI single. Brewer later brought home Fritch with a single to center, extending the lead to 3-0.

Kenosha broke the game open in the third. Ethan Sanchez singled to begin the inning, and Ezra Essex reached on an error. C.J. Deckinga walked to load the bases before O'Donnell drove in Sanchez and Essex on a fielder's choice and another Battle Creek error.

Hunter Snyder followed with an RBI double to right, bringing home O'Donnell. Nelson then ripped a triple to left to score Snyder, and Fritch capped the inning with an RBI double to center, scoring Nelson and putting Kenosha ahead 8-1.

Battle Creek responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-6, but the Kingfish bullpen settled the game down from there.

Sotaro Ishida entered in relief and delivered 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two to earn the win. Tsubasa Tomii followed in the seventh and closed the door, allowing one hit with one strikeout to earn the save.

Kenosha added insurance in the seventh. Sanchez singled, stole second and scored on a two-out RBI single from Deckinga, pushing the lead to 9-6.

Brewer led the Kingfish offense in game two, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Fritch went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Nelson added a triple, two runs and an RBI, and O'Donnell drove in two.

The Kingfish finished with nine runs on 11 hits in the finale, completing a wild two-day sweep in Battle Creek.

Kenosha will now have an off day Wednesday, its first off day of the summer and a Northwoods League-wide break. The 'Fish return home Thursday to open a two-game set and four straight games against DJ LeMahieu's Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT from historic Simmons Field.







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