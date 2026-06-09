Honkers Hold off Late Loggers Rally to Secure Victory

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers controlled the game from the opening pitch Tuesday night and held on late to defeat the La Crosse Loggers, 9-7, at Mayo Field.

The Honkers entered the contest with confidence thanks to ace right-hander Jaylen Cream, a junior from Cameron University, who delivered another strong outing. Cream kept the hottest team in the Great Plains East Division hitless through the first four innings and set the tone early for Rochester.

Cream said his approach against the Loggers was no different than any other opponent.

"I just kind of see every team as the same," Cream said. "Just go out there and do my job, and if I throw strikes, I'll be successful."

For much of the night, Cream was in complete control. He didn't encounter significant trouble until the fifth inning, when La Crosse scored two runs, before adding another in the sixth. Still, the right-hander provided exactly what Rochester needed from its starter.

Honkers field manager Jason Jácome praised Cream's efficiency and ability to pitch deep into the game.

"He was able to go out there and throw strikes and mix his pitches as well, and not throw a lot of pitches," Jácome said. "That enabled him to go deep into the game, and that's what we need from all of our starters."

While the pitching staff did its job, Rochester's offense supplied plenty of support. The Honkers built an early lead with a collective effort at the plate, scoring in each of the first three innings.

Sam Harry helped ignite the offense, while Nolan Ganter delivered one of the biggest hits of the night. With the bases loaded in the first inning, Ganter lined an RBI single to help Rochester jump out to a quick advantage. He finished the night with three RBIs as the Honkers continued to add on throughout the game, including another run in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to six.

Jacome credited Harry for consistently setting the table at the top of the lineup.

"He's an elite talent. He's been doing really well for us every night," Jácome said. "Being the leadoff hitter and going out there, getting on base, hitting home runs, doing whatever it is that we need for him to do to win."

With an 9-3 lead entering the eighth inning, it appeared Rochester was on its way to a comfortable victory. After Cream exited, the Honkers turned the ball over to Gavin Simurdiak, but the Loggers finally found some life offensively.

La Crosse erupted for four runs in the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to just one run and putting pressure on Rochester's bullpen. Cam Grenert came on to record the final out of the inning and prevent further damage.

After the Honkers were unable to add insurance in the bottom of the eighth, Rochester handed the ball to closer Alex Kronfeld for the ninth.

Kronfeld answered the call.

Despite issuing a walk to Kelson Johnson, the right-hander retired the next three hitters, recording a strikeout, a popout to second base, and a fielder's choice to end the game and secure the save.

The victory was a welcome sight for a Rochester team that had struggled during its recent road trip.

"We've been wanting to get a win here lately. We've been struggling on the road trip," Jácome said. "We had some struggles, and to come out here tonight and have him pitch the way he did, and have us come out with our bats hot from the beginning was great for all of us."

The Honkers ultimately held off a determined La Crosse comeback and earned an important victory at home. Rochester will enjoy an off-day Tuesday before returning to Mayo Field on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m., where the Honkers will look to sweep the two-game series against the Loggers.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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