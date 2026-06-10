Stingers Drop Series Finale 12-4 to Express

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (6-9) lost 12-4 to the Eau Claire Express (7-9) on Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. Nine consecutive runs from the Eau Claire offense catapulted the visiting squad to a dominant win.

Tonight's action got started in the home half of the first when the Stingers brought across two runs off RBI singles from David Estrada and Kyle Panganiban.

Willmar starter, Riley Hasenstab went three scoreless innings, three hits allowed, and struck out one in his first start with the Stingers. He was replaced by Wyatt Mosley to start the 4th and the Express managed to score one run after Cade Palkowski came home from third off a wild pitch thrown by Mosley.

In the 5h Estrada added another run batted in with a double to left center to bring home Jayton Greer to make it 3-1 Stingers. Estrada finished 3-4 with 2 RBI and was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Night.

It was all Express for the rest of the action as they would go on to score nine consecutive runs over the final four innings of play. A solo-shot from Jaxon Schumacher cut the Willmar lead in half and both Mikey Muniz and Cade Polkowski would drive in another each to put Eau Claire ahead 4-3.

Express starter, Bryce Eyr was relieved by Brock Adamson in the 6th. The final line for the Express righthander was five innings, three runs (one earned), and five strikeouts. He picked up his third win in just as many starts this season.

The Eau Claire offense would pour it on with three runs in the 8th in part due to Palkowski picking up a two-run double to drive in Adam Salzar and CJ Varsho.

In the ninth, the Express would plate five more runs and bring 10 batters to the plate. In the frame, Howie Rickett would snag a two-run double to finish with two base knocks. He was one of three Eau Claire batters to record a multi-hit game.

The loss for tonight's games was charged to Willmar's Matthew MacGregor

The Stingers will be off tomorrow and be back in action on the road for a two game set against the Waterloo Bucks. The first game of the series will start on June 11th at 6:35 at Riverfront Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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