MoonDogs Earn Split by Edging Badlands

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs bounced back on Tuesday night, defeating the Badlands Big Sticks 6-5 at ISG Field to split the two-game series.

The MoonDogs struck first in the second inning, scoring two runs to take an early lead. Badlands answered with one run in the second and another in the third, but Mankato responded in the bottom of the third to maintain a 3-2 advantage.

The Big Sticks put together their biggest inning of the night in the fourth, scoring three runs to jump ahead 5-3.

Mankato answered in the sixth. The MoonDogs plated three runs in the inning behind RBI contributions from Max Senesac (Golden West), Justin Rompre (Iowa Western Community College) and Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) to reclaim a 6-5 lead.

Cayden Hansen (Newberry College) earned the win in relief, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just one hit. Wyatt Thornbury (Fresno State University) closed out the final two innings to secure his first save of the season.

At the plate, Senesac and Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) each recorded two hits. Wilkey also drove in a run, while Charlie Buckles (Florida State University) added a double.

The MoonDogs pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts in the victory.

Mankato improves its momentum heading into its next matchup as the MoonDogs face the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday in La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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