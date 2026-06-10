Growlers Offense Sputters, Split Series with Dock Spiders

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-6) failed to get the offense rolling in a 7-2 loss against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-11).

The Dock Spiders offense jumped on Growler starter Chris Worley right away, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. The Growlers responded immediately, plating two of their own in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second, a Miles Vandenheuvel home run highlighted a three-run frame, putting Fond du Lac in front 5-2.

The Growlers never answered as Ethan Zufall, Hudson Lee, Colton Angell, and Luke Ulrich combined for seven scoreless innings, holding the Growlers to just two hits in the final seven frames. Fond du Lac put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two and going up 7-2, where the game went final.

Kalamazoo's downfall was found in defensive errors. The Growlers committed four errors throughout the night, matching their hit total on the night. The four errors are a season high.

The Growlers get a day off before welcoming the Dock Spiders to Honor Credit Union Stadium for a two game set that begins on Thursday night.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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