Rox Fall 8-5, Remain in First Place

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox shortstop Jackson Akin

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox shortstop Jackson Akin(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-4) fell to the Minot Hot Tots (8-8) 8-5 on Tuesday, but still took the series overall and remain in first place in the Great Plains West.

Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, lacing an RBI double to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead in the contest.

Minot responded in the top of the third inning by scoring three runs, but the Rox had a rebuttal ready in the bottom of the third. Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) led off with a single and would make it to third on an Owen Estabrook single. With runners on the corners, Estabrook took off for second and allowed Geislinger to get home on the double steal.

In his first start with the Rox, Brett White (University of Iowa) started two for two at the plate, including an RBI triple to tie up the game at three. Cole Decker added an RBI single to give the Rox a 4-3 advantage by the end of the third inning.

It was deja vu in the fourth inning for Geislinger and Estabrook, as yet again the Rox scored with the pair standing on first and third, using the double steal to extend the lead to 5-3.

Minot started a rally to take the lead in the sixth and held on to win the game 8-5.

Despite the loss, St. Cloud took the series against Minot, winning four of the six games against the Hot Tots. St Cloud still stands with the best record in the Northwoods League and has possession of first place in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brett White.

The Rox get the day off on Wednesday before traveling to Thunder Bay for a two-game series against the Border Cats. The next Rox home game is Saturday, June 13, at 7:05 PM when St. Cloud hosts the Willmar Stingers. There will be post-game fireworks and a Rox cap giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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