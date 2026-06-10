Big Sticks Can't Complete Comeback, Fall to Mankato

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (7-7) took an early lead, but the Mankato MoonDogs (7-8) came back and surrendered zero runs in the final 5 innings to win 6-5 on Tuesday night, splitting the two-game set.

The Big Sticks jumped into the lead in the top of the 2nd inning when Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State) singled with the bases loaded to bring home Jordan Kuhnau (Campbell).

Mankato countered in the bottom of the 2nd inning with an RBI groundout by Max Charles which brought home Charlie Buckles. Kaleb Wilkey then hit an RBI double, scoring one more and giving the MoonDogs a 2-1 lead.

Badlands evened the game after a wild pitch allowed John Youens (Baylor) to score in the top of the 3rd inning. Mankato replied with an RBI single off the bat of Justin Rompre to retake the lead 3-2 at the end of the 3rd inning.

Then, the Big Sticks bats came alive in the top of the 4th. Chris Fox (New Orleans) singled to right field, bringing home Robert De La Garza (Baylor). Youens came up next and hit another single, this time up the middle, which scored Cooper Rasmussen (FIU) from second base.

Fox later came around to score on another wild pitch, putting the scoreline at 5-3 going into the bottom of the 4th inning.

After a lull in scoring, Mankato's bats awakened in the bottom of the 6th inning. An RBI groundout by Cole Clark got the scoring started, then consecutive singles for Anthony Avalos and Max Senesac plated one run each, allowing the MoonDogs to take a one-run lead at 6-5 into the 7th inning.

The Big Sticks threatened a comeback in the top of the 9th, loading the bases with two outs, but Wyatt Thornbury managed to strike out the last batter looking to end the game.

The Big Sticks split their fifth series of the season and dropped back to .500 with the loss. Badlands takes on Eau Claire on the road tomorrow evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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