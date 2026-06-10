Express Close Road Trip with Dominant 12-4 Victory over Stingers

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Eau Claire Express split their series with the Willmar Stingers, following a late offensive surge to seal a 12-4 victory Tuesday night.

In their final away game of a six-game stretch, the Express split the series with the Willmar Stingers, winning 12-4 Tuesday night.

Willmar stung first in its matchup, securing two runs from Enrico Veach crossing home plate after a David Estrada single hit to center field, quickly followed by Jayton Greer securing an earned run after Kyle Paganiban hit a single near left field, to bring its lead to 2-0 at the end of the first inning.

Despite competing with an early lead, the Express would not back down without a fight, limiting the Stingers to zero runs in the second and third innings, then putting up their first run of the game at the top of the fourth inning.

Eau Claire secured its first run with Jaxon Shumacher crossing home following a wild pitch when Cade Palkowski was up to bat.

The Train's first run was quickly silenced as the Stingers earned themselves another run in the bottom of the fifth inning with Greer crossing home plate after David Estrada hit a double to center field.

In the sixth inning, the Trains settled in, earning three runs to take the lead of 4-3, with Schumacher starting the offensive momentum, first up to bat and hitting a homerun near left field. The run was quickly followed by Mikey Muniz hitting a double to left field, bringing home Adam Salazar. Finally, Christian Bosque ran home on an RBI by Palkowski.

With a seventh inning of no runs for either team, the Express pulled away in the eighth inning, securing three more runs with a double to right field hit by Palkowski, bringing home Salazar and Bosque.

After a Stinger pitching change, Palkowski made it home after an advancement to third base due to a balk, then stole home after a wild pitch.

Following another run by Willmar, the Express sealed their win with another five runs due to a walk, a single to left field, a hit by pitch and another single to left field, bringing home five runners to boost the Trains to a 12-4 lead.

With one final chance at bat, the Stingers fell flat, securing no runs as Express pitcher Olivier Martel issued two strikeouts, then a putout to first base for out number three.

Leading the Trains victory was Palkowski, who secured one run, one hit, three RBIs and one double. From the field, Anthony Martinez secured a team high of nine putouts and 12 total catches, contributing to the team's overall 41 catches and 27 putouts.

The Trains will finally head home after their six-game away stretch, playing the Badlands Big Sticks at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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