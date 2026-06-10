Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Game Two Preview 6/9
Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks (8-6) and Green Bay Rockers (7-7), face off tonight at 6:05 pm CDT for the second matchup of their two-game set. The Chinooks took the win in last nights game 9-8, and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
Going for the set sweep, Jackson Kobylarczyk will take the ball for the Chinooks. Kobylarczyk is making his third start on the season, entering tonight's game leading the Chinooks in innings pitched at 12.2.
After sitting the past two games, catcher Nathan Hanel is back in the lineup, hitting eighth. Additionally, third basemen Anthony Massa is in the lineup after an off-day yesterday and will hit seventh. Massa at third base moves last night's third basemen Nolan Sandee to second base.
Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026
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