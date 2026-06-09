Rockers Look to Even Series Tuesday Night

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, who now have lost three straight games, find themselves in fourth place in the Great Lakes west, one of the Northwoods' League toughest divisions. They currently sit 2.5 games back of the leading Wausau Woodchucks.

After another blown lead last night in a game in which the Rockers lead 5-0, Green Bay will turn to returner Alex LePage, who will make his third start and his fourth appearance. In three appearances, LePage has posted a 9.00 ERA with seven innings of total work. LePage was unable to make it out of the first inning in his season debut against the Woodchucks, and has yet to pitch more than four innings.

Jackson Kobylarczyk will be on the mound for Lakeshore. Kobylarczyk, who has also worked in three games, has posted a 4.26 ERA thus far, with 10 strikeouts to just four walks. The freshman will be pitching in his home park, as Kobylarczyk just finished his freshman season at Concordia University in Mequon. A bright spot for Green Bay has been their success against right-handed starting pitching, with a 6-4 record.

After last night's results, four of the last five Rocker games have been decided by two runs or less, with Green Bay winning just one game in that streak.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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