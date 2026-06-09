Kuhnau's Hot Bat Leads Badlands to Victory against MoonDogs

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (7-6) delivered star performances to secure a victory against the Mankato MoonDogs (6-8) in the first game of the 4-game road trip on Monday night.

In the 1st inning, Cooper Rasmussen (FIU) led off the game with a double, which Jordan Kuhnau (Campbell) capitalized on, blasting a 2-run home run to right field, his second home run in three games, putting the Big Sticks out in front 2-0.

Rasmussen led off the 3rd inning with a walk and later scored on a single by Jalen Evans (Wingate). Chris Fox (New Orleans) reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Evans and made the score 4-0.

Jackson Ellison (Butler CC) doubled in the 6th, later coming around to score on a passed ball. Rasmussen added an RBI to his line, scoring Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State) on a single to left field, extending the lead to 6-0.

Starting pitcher Evan Bogart (Cloud County CC) provided a second-straight quality start for the Big Sticks, tossing six innings of shutout baseball and striking out four.

After reaching on a walk, Jones was on a mission, displaying his speed by stealing second and scoring on the errant throw by the catcher when he stole third base, making it 7-0 in the top of the 8th inning.

The shutout was spoiled by Justin Rompre in the 8th inning when he hit a solo home run.

The late rally in the 9th by the MoonDogs saw one run plated on a groundball from Nate Soelter, scoring Tanner Kern. A wild pitch capped the scoring off at 7-3, plating Max Charles. Ultimately, Jackson Baker (Houston) closed the door on the contest.

The Big Sticks lead the season series against the MoonDogs 2-1 and finish the current series against the Moondogs on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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