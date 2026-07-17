Broadwell Given Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors
Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - Seth Broadwell (Keiser University) was awarded the honor of Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night this morning for his fantastic performance against the St. Cloud Rox on July 16th.
Broadwell was tasked with the unfamiliar role of starting pitcher for the Big Sticks opening game against the Rox, but he took it in stride. In his first start over two summers with Badlands, Broadwell delivered five shutout innings, surrendering just three hits and two walks, as well as striking out four batters before handing it over to the bullpen to secure his first win this season.
The Big Sticks will look to sweep the two-game tie against St. Cloud on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST at DCB&T Ballpark.
Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Flying Mummies Eye Back-To-Back Wins Following Historic Night - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Woodchucks-Border Cats Game Cancelled Due to Continuous Poor Air Quality - Wausau Woodchucks
- Broadwell Given Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rafters Come to Green Bay for Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Flying Mummies Set Northwoods League Single-Game Hits Record in 18-14 Win over Growlers - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Broadwell, Bullpen Halt St. Cloud En Route to Big Sticks Win - Badlands Big Sticks
- La Crosse Dominates Waterloo 9-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Lose Series Opener at Home - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Sail Past Hot Tots to Take Game One of Series - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Broadwell Given Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors
- Broadwell, Bullpen Halt St. Cloud En Route to Big Sticks Win
- Big Sticks Fall in Walk-Off Heartbreaker to Bismarck
- McMeekin's Complete Game Paves the Way for Victory over Bismarck
- Big Sticks Hampered by Walks in Loss against Mankato