Broadwell Given Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Seth Broadwell (Keiser University) was awarded the honor of Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night this morning for his fantastic performance against the St. Cloud Rox on July 16th.

Broadwell was tasked with the unfamiliar role of starting pitcher for the Big Sticks opening game against the Rox, but he took it in stride. In his first start over two summers with Badlands, Broadwell delivered five shutout innings, surrendering just three hits and two walks, as well as striking out four batters before handing it over to the bullpen to secure his first win this season.

The Big Sticks will look to sweep the two-game tie against St. Cloud on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST at DCB&T Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.