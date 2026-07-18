Madison Mallards Fall to Lakeshore Chinooks

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (27-19) fell short against the Lakeshore Chinooks (29-18) on Friday night in Mequon.

The Chinooks struck first in the opening inning. Aukai Kea (Vanderbilt University) delivered a two-run double to give Lakeshore a 2-0 lead. Madison answered in the second when Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) brought home a run with a groundout, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

Lakeshore added an insurance run in the fifth to push the lead to 3-1. The Mallards threatened in the top of the seventh after Arnett doubled and Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) followed with a single, but a double play ended the rally. Kea put the game further out of reach in the bottom of the inning, launching a solo home run to make it 4-1.

The Chinooks closed out the victory from there. Christopher Romo (Riverside City College) earned the win on the mound for Lakeshore, while Logan Addison (Texas Tech University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Ryan Richter (UW-Oshkosh) recorded his first save of the season.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Saturday night to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.