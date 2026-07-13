Mallards Snap Skid with Win Over Traverse City Pit Spitters

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Madison Mallards (27-16) returned to the win column on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Traverse City Pit Spitters (27-17) in the opener of a two-game series.

Madison wasted no time jumping in front. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) ripped an RBI double in the top of the first inning to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) followed with an RBI double of his own to make it 2-0.

The Mallards added to their advantage in the third when Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) scored on a fielder's choice. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) crossed the plate on a double play in the fifth inning, extending Madison's lead to 4-0.

On the mound, Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine University) turned in his best outing of the season. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings- his longest appearance of the summer- to keep the Pit Spitters off the scoreboard through the middle innings.

Traverse City finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth when Cade Collins (Wofford College) hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-1. However, that would be the Pit Spitters' only run. Ike Young (University of Illinois) entered from the bullpen and shut the door, striking out three while recording the final four outs to secure the victory.

Lhamon was credited with the win for Madison, while Kyle Timko (Maryville College) took the loss for Traverse City. Young picked up his first save of the year.

The Mallards continue their road trip on Monday with another matchup against the Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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