Re: Pit Spitters Never Trail, Overwhelm Growlers to Complete Series Sweep

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - One night after setting a season high with 19 runs, the Traverse City Pit Spitters delivered their second-highest scoring performance of the summer, completing a two-game sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers with a wire-to-wire 17-6 victory Saturday night at Honor Credit Union Stadium.

The Pit Spitters never trailed during the series, combining for 36 runs and six home runs--both season highs for a two-game set.

Traverse City has now won nine consecutive games against its 131 rivals, improving to 9-1 in the season series. The teams will meet for the final two times in 2026 on July 18 and 19 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

For the second consecutive night, a Pit Spitter recorded a multi-homer performance. Callum Early launched the first two home runs of his summer as part of a 3-for-5, four-RBI night, while Cade Collins added his third homer of the series.

Collins opened the scoring in the first inning, sending a two-run shot over the wall in right field.

Traverse City broke the game open with five runs in the second.

Four consecutive walks brought home the first run of the inning, with Noah Gerrick earning an RBI. Jacob Kucharczyk followed with a sacrifice fly, before Early launched a three-run homer to give the Pit Spitters a 7-0 advantage.

Mason Pilarski made his first start of the summer for Traverse City while also serving as the designated hitter. Pilarski went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored at the plate.

His only trouble on the mound came on one swing, as Trevor Johnson connected for a three-run homer in the second. Pilarski completed two innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Jack Grunkemeyer followed with four innings of relief, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Johnson accounted for another Kalamazoo run with his second homer of the night, this time a solo shot.

Early answered with his second home run in the fourth, sending a solo blast out of the park to extend Traverse City's lead to 8-3.

The Pit Spitters continued adding on throughout the night, scoring in five of the final six innings.

Zach Carlson delivered a two-run single in the fifth before Ethan Guerra drove in another run with a groundout in the sixth.

Traverse City struck four more times in the eighth. Kucharczyk scored on a wild pitch, JT Smith drew a bases-loaded walk, Carlson brought home another run on a fielder's choice and Collins scored on a double steal.

Guerra added an RBI single in the ninth before Collins capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Noah Reeves allowed one earned run across two innings of relief before position player Sean Martinez took the mound in the ninth.

Martinez retired the Growlers in order on just three pitches to finish the victory.

Traverse City outhit Kalamazoo 12-8 and was aided by 11 walks from the Growlers pitching staff.

The Pit Spitters improved to 6-1 in the second half and will return to Turtle Creek Stadium for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards, the Great Lakes West first-half champions.

Sunday's series opener is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., followed by a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.