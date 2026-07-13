Loggers Fall to Express 11-5

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers fall in defeat to the Eau Claire Express 11-5 moving to 5-4 for the second half of the season.

The Express started the game out hot, hitting a double the first at bat of the game. Being brought in to score the next at bat, Eau Claire would score another 2 off of a double later in the inning as well, putting them up 3-0 early. The Loggers would get on the board in the bottom of the frame thanks to a Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) RBI double, along with an Eli Small (Kent State) RBI ground out making the score 3-2.

Eau Claire would go on to score another run in the second, and 2 more in the third, putting them up 6-2 heading into the 4th, where Noe Novella (Biola) would come into pitch. Both teams would go scoreless in that frame, before the Express would tack on another unearned run on in the 5th.

La Crosse would answer back with a run of their own in the 7th as a Sebastian Hurtado single would score Ethan Clauss (LSU) after his lead-off double. Novella would finish his outting after the 7th, throwing 4 innings, striking out 6, and only allowing 1 unearned run.

Eau Claire would pull away with a 4 run 8th inning, putting them up 11-3. The Lumbermen would go on to score 2 in the bottom of the 9th, but it was not enough as Eau Claire would win 11-5.

Noe Novella had an impressive relief appearance, along with Sebastian Hurtado racking up 4 hits despite the Loggers offensive struggles.

These teams will rematch tomorrow night at Copeland for a 6:35 game. Gates open at 5:30 as Brayden Olson (St. Thomas) is set to make his home debut for the season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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