Dock Spiders Routed by the Bucks

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders allowed a season-high 12 walks in a 12-4 loss to the Waterloo Bucks at Herr-Baker Field.

Waterloo built an early lead, scoring seven runs through the third and fifth innings. The Dock Spiders responded in the sixth, cutting the deficit to four runs with a Carter Kelley RBI single and a two-run base hit from Reed Strohmeyer.

The Bucks added two more runs in the seventh inning before Fond du Lac answered in the eighth. Right fielder Tyler Neises launched his fourth home run of the season, a 404-foot solo shot over the right field fence, to bring the Dock Spiders within reach.

Waterloo scored three runs in the ninth inning to pull away for the 12-4 victory while also recording 10 stolen bases.

The Dock Spiders offense was held in check early, recording just one hit through the first five innings. Fond du Lac finished with eight hits, led by center fielder Jaden Rose, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers issued 12 walks and allowed 10 hits while also recording a wild pitch. Garrett Workman and Aidan Ray combined for 6 2/3 innings and each recorded three strikeouts.

The matchup marked the first meeting between Fond du Lac and Waterloo. With the loss, the Dock Spiders move to 3-2 against teams from the Great Plains East Division this season.

The Dock Spiders continue the series against the Waterloo Bucks on Monday, July 13, at 11:35 a.m. The game is a Miller Monday presented by Miller Brewing Company and 96.1 FM The Rock. Fans who purchase Miller or Leinenkugel's products will receive entries into drawings for tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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