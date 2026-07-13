Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/12
Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI.- Leading the season series 2-0, the Chinooks face Wisconsin Rapids today at 4:05 pm CDT at Witter Field. The Chinooks are coming off a win yesterday, where they won in walk-off fashion thanks to a Casey Robinson RBI single.
The Chinooks' innings leader Max Mousser is making his eighth start. In 26.2 innings of work, Mousser sports a 4.39 ERA.
After being last night's hero, Robinson is in today's starting lineup at DH, hitting ninth.
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