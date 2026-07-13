Eighth-Inning Rally Helps Kingfish Secure Series Opener

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - Afternoon baseball was in the cards for the Kenosha Kingfish on Sunday as they played the first of a two-game series against the Richmond Flying Mummies. After a late eighth-inning rally where the Kingfish were able to plate four runs, they secured the victory by a final score of 4-3.

Luke Weber got the start on the mound for the Kingfish Sunday, and after a scoreless first inning he found himself in an early jam in the second. After giving up a leadoff single to Colton Sims and a double to Ashton Seymore, runners were on second and third with no one out for the Flying Mummies. DJ Sheumann plated the first run of the game for Richmond with an RBI groundout, putting the Flying Mummies ahead 1-0.

No more runs would score for either team until the top of the fifth after a two-run home run by Jackson Thomas helped extend the Richmond lead to 3-0 after five innings. That would be all for Weber as Ian Fisher came on in relief in the sixth. Weber's day ended with five innings pitched, allowing three runs on five hits and eight strikeouts.

The offensive struggles for Kenosha continued on Sunday after the Kingfish were only able to collect five total hits in the contest. Brendan Murphy got the start for the Flying Mummies, and dominated, allowing no runs on those five hits and striking out seven through seven innings.

Although the Kingfish did not get a hit after the seventh inning, they were still able to plate four runs in the eighth, entirely off of free passes. Carter Hall was the man called on from the bullpen to hold the 3-0 Flying Mummies lead, and was pulled after walking the first two batters of the inning in Brian Gould and Ethan Moore. Bo Anselmi followed Hall, inheriting the two runners on base, and only faced three batters before his day was ended short, allowing two walks and a hit-by-pitch, plating the first two runs of the afternoon for the Kingfish.

Anthony Robinson was the third and final pitcher of the inning for Richmond, and after striking out the first batter he faced, two more runs would score for Kenosha as Robinson hit Ezra Essex with a pitch, and walked Noah Alvarez before collecting the final two outs of the eighth.

After Ian Fisher pitched just one inning in the sixth where he allowed no hits and struck out one, it was Cristian Banuelos tasked with keeping the game close in the late innings. Over his final three innings of work, Banuelos allowed just three hits, and recorded six of his nine outs via strikeouts, shutting the door and earning the win in the ninth.

The Kingfish will host the final game of their homestand and look for the series sweep against the Flying Mummies Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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